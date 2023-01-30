Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm
|12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
|Stroke
|56.5 mm
|57.9 mm
|Max Torque
|8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm
|13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|110.9 cc
|149 cc
|Clutch
|Dry, Centrifugal
|Wet, multi-disc
|Engine Type
|SI Engine
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|1
|2
|Gear Box
|Variomatic Drive
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Bore
|50 mm
|57.3 mm
|Emission Type
|bs6-2.0
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹83,250
|₹1,21,901
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹69,684
|₹1,04,700
|RTO
|₹6,105
|₹8,909
|Insurance
|₹7,461
|₹6,617
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,675
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,789
|₹2,620