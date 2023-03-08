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Hero Xoom 110 vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Hero Xoom 110 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Xoom 110 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xoom 110 Fascino 125
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 72,351₹ 77,200
Mileage53.4 kmpl49 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc125 cc
Power8.15 PS PS8.2 PS PS

Filters
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
VX (OBD-2B)
₹72,351*
*Ex-showroom price
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Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xoom 110 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm145 mm
Length
1881 mm1920 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg98 kg
Height
1118 mm1150 mm
Additional Storage
Yes21 L
Saddle Height
770 mm780 mm
Width
717 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
87 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SI engineAir cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
Variomatic DriveV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing With Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperUnit Swing
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,22489,391
Ex-Showroom Price
72,35177,200
RTO
5,7886,176
Insurance
6,0856,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8101,921

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