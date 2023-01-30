Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm
|8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Stroke
|56.5 mm
|57.9 mm
|Max Torque
|8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm
|10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|110.9 cc
|125 cc
|Clutch
|Dry, Centrifugal
|-
|Engine Type
|SI Engine
|Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|1
|2
|Gear Box
|Variomatic Drive
|V-belt automatic
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Bore
|50 mm
|52.4 mm
|Emission Type
|bs6-2.0
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹83,250
|₹81,527
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹69,684
|₹70,000
|RTO
|₹6,105
|₹5,600
|Insurance
|₹7,461
|₹5,927
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,789
|₹1,752