In 2026 Hero Xoom 110 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Xoom 110 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xoom 110
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 72,351
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|53.4 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|8.2 PS PS