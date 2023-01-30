Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm
|-
|Stroke
|56.5 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|-
|Displacement
|110.9 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Dry, Centrifugal
|-
|Engine Type
|SI Engine
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|1
|-
|Gear Box
|Variomatic Drive
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Bore
|50 mm
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6-2.0
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹83,250
|₹60,847
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹69,684
|₹55,900
|RTO
|₹6,105
|₹3,354
|Insurance
|₹7,461
|₹1,593
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,789
|₹1,307