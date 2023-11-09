In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 Price starts at 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm.
On the other hand, V1 engine makes power & torque 6000 w & 25 Nm respectively.
The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
V1 has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
