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Hero Xoom 110 vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Hero Xoom 110 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Xoom 110 vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xoom 110 Lx 125
BrandHeroVespa
Price₹ 72,351₹ 93,470
Mileage53.4 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc124 cc
Power8.15 PS PS9.92 PS PS

Filters
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
VX (OBD-2B)
₹72,351*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Xoom 110 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm155 mm
Length
1881 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg115 kg
Height
1118 mm1140 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
770 mm770 mm
Width
717 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm149 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
87 kmph
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750 rpm9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SI engineSingle Cylinder 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
Variomatic DriveCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing With Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,2241,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
72,35196,615
RTO
5,7887,729
Insurance
6,0856,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8102,382

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