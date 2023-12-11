Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXoom 110 vs Ujaas eSpa Li

Hero Xoom 110 vs Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li

In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Filters
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ujaas eSpa Li
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li
eSpa Li 60V
₹54,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm-
Stroke
56.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
110.9 cc-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Engine Type
SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
1-
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,25054,880
Ex-Showroom Price
69,68454,880
RTO
6,1050
Insurance
7,4610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7891,179

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Noida Traffic police issuing challan for over speeding vehicles on Parthala Signature Bridge in sector 122. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
    Driving licence will be cancelled in Noida if caught violating traffic rules thrice
    11 Dec 2023
    Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs have secured five star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests and Bharat NCAP becoming two of the safest cars in India.
    Year Ender 2023: Cars for India that passed GNCAP crash test with flying colours
    26 Dec 2023
    HMI collaborates with Red Bull to bring Action packed 'Urban-Downhill' to India
    Hyundai collaborates with Red Bull for a high speed mountain biking event
    27 Dec 2023
    The 2024 Mahindra Racing M10Electro gets a new matte red shade, a first-ever for the team, along with silver and grey colours
    Mahindra Racing unveils all-new livery for 2023/24 Formula E season
    14 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
    8 Feb 2023
    Hyundai i20 N Line is the Korean carmaker's first performance model in India, which is inspired by the WRC racing car. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Hyundai i20 N Line: First Drive Review
    9 Sept 2021
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
    Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
    2 Feb 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
    Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
    31 Jan 2023
    View all
     