In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li Price starts at 54,880 (ex-showroom price).
Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm.
Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eSpa Li in 2 colours.
The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Ujaas eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
