In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs 57,877 (last recorded price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.