In 2026 Hero Xoom 110 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Xoom 110 vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xoom 110
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 72,351
|₹ 72,200
|Mileage
|53.4 kmpl
|83.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS