Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXoom 110 vs Star City Plus

Hero Xoom 110 vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹63,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
56.5 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc109.7 cc
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalWet, Multiple - Disc
Engine Type
SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
12
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,25078,107
Ex-Showroom Price
69,68466,895
RTO
6,1055,351
Insurance
7,4615,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7891,678

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Sportnull | Petrol | Manual46,375 - 64,635**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusnull | Petrol | Manual63,338 - 72,515**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs Star City Plus

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Deliveries of the new Ola S1 X+ have commenced across the country with a flat discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000, bringing the ex-showroom price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>89,999 for a limited period
    Ola S1 X+ electric scooter deliveries begin in India, rivals Okinawa PraisePro
    9 Dec 2023
    The 2023 Honda City is available with cash discounts, free accessories, exchange bonus and more
    Honda City and Amaze get year-end offers with benefits up to 88,600
    7 Dec 2023
    MG Motor had launched the 2023 Hector during the Auto Expo held in January at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.73 lakh (ex-showroom).
    MG Hector SUV price hiked for the third time since launch in January
    23 Nov 2023
    Honda Cars India announced that its entire range of passenger vehicles in India will be pricier from January 2024.
    This is the best time to buy a Honda car. Here's why
    3 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
    8 Feb 2023
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
    Honda City facelift has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh for the petrol-only variants.
    Honda City facelift 2023: First drive review
    9 Mar 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
    Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
    2 Feb 2023
    View all
     