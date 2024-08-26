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Hero Xoom 110 vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2026 Hero Xoom 110 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Xoom 110 vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xoom 110 Star city plus
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 72,351₹ 72,200
Mileage53.4 kmpl83.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc109 cc
Power8.15 PS PS8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS

Filters
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
VX (OBD-2B)
₹72,351*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹72,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xoom 110 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L10 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm172 mm
Length
1881 mm1984 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg115 kg
Height
1118 mm1080 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
770 mm785 mm
Width
717 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front 2.75-17, ,Rear 3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
87 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SI engineSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalWet, Multiple - Disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic (Oil damped)
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing With Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,22484,434
Ex-Showroom Price
72,35172,200
RTO
5,7885,776
Insurance
6,0856,458
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8101,814

Star City Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹72,200 - 74,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
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