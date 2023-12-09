In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs 63,338 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less