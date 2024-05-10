HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXoom 110 vs Sport

Hero Xoom 110 vs TVS Sport

In 2024 Hero Xoom 110 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Xoom 110 vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xoom 110 Sport
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 69,684₹ 59,431
Mileage45 kmpl70.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc109.7 cc
Power8.161 Ps PS8.19 PS PS

Filters
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹59,431*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
56.5 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc109.7 cc
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalWet-Multi Plate Type
Engine Type
SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
12
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive4 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Cast DurmAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L10 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm175 mm
Length
1881 mm1950 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm1236 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg112 kg
Height
1118 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm-
Width
717 mm705 mm
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing With Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers-
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Position LampETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 4 Ah4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,25068,806
Ex-Showroom Price
69,68459,431
RTO
6,1053,565
Insurance
7,4615,810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7891,478

Sport Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Sportnull | Petrol | Manual59,431 - 70,773**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusnull | Petrol | Manual63,338 - 72,515**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs Star City Plus
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportnull | Petrol | Manual59,431 - 70,773**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxenull | Petrol | Manual59,998 - 68,768**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs HF Deluxe

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition get blacked-out Audi badge in the front as well as at the rear.
    Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition launched. Check what's different
    10 May 2024
    Powering the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition is a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine generating 258 bhp and 400 Nm of torque.
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched at 62.60 lakh
    9 May 2024
    (L-R) CEO Niranjan Gupta with Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp at EICMA 2023
    Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 launches slated for 2024, new Vida EVs to come: CEO
    9 May 2024
    Ferrari fell as much as 6.7% in Milan, the steepest intraday decline since May 2021, and trading was temporarily halted.
    Ferrari shares drop on underwhelming earnings, flat deliveries
    8 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
    8 Feb 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
    Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
    2 Feb 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
    Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
    31 Jan 2023
    View all
     