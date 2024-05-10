In 2024 Hero Xoom 110 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Xoom 110 vs Sport Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xoom 110 Sport Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 69,684 ₹ 59,431 Mileage 45 kmpl 70.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 110.9 cc 109.7 cc Power 8.161 Ps PS 8.19 PS PS Read Less