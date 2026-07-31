In 2026 Hero Xoom 110 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Xoom 110 vs Raider Comparison