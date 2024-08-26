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Hero Xoom 110 vs TVS Radeon

In 2026 Hero Xoom 110 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Xoom 110 vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xoom 110 Radeon
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 72,351₹ 55,100
Mileage53.4 kmpl73.68 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc109 cc
Power8.15 PS PS8.19 PS PS

Filters
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
VX (OBD-2B)
₹72,351*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Radeon
TVS Radeon
All Black Edition
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xoom 110 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L10 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm180 mm
Length
1881 mm2025 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg116 kg
Height
1118 mm1080 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
770 mm-
Width
717 mm705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front :-2.75-18, Rear :- 3.00-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
87 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SI engineSingel cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel Injecation, Air cooled Spark Ignition Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalWet, multiple type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic oil damped
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing With Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber with arm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,22464,536
Ex-Showroom Price
72,35155,100
RTO
5,7883,306
Insurance
6,0856,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8101,387

Radeon Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Radeonundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 77,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
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