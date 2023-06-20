Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
|Stroke
|56.5 mm
|48.8 mm
|Max Torque
|8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm
|8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|110.9 cc
|109.7 cc
|Clutch
|Dry, Centrifugal
|Wet, multiple-disc
|Engine Type
|SI Engine
|4 Stroke Duralife Engine
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|1
|-
|Gear Box
|Variomatic Drive
|4 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Bore
|50 mm
|53.5 mm
|Emission Type
|bs6-2.0
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹83,250
|₹71,882
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹69,684
|₹61,242
|RTO
|₹6,105
|₹4,899
|Insurance
|₹7,461
|₹5,741
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,789
|₹1,545