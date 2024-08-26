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HomeCompare BikesXoom 110 vs Jupiter 125

Hero Xoom 110 vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2026 Hero Xoom 110 or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Xoom 110 vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xoom 110 Jupiter 125
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 72,351₹ 78,100
Mileage53.4 kmpl57.27 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc124.8 cc
Power8.15 PS PS8.15 PS PS

Filters
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
VX (OBD-2B)
₹72,351*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹78,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xoom 110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Speedometer
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L5.1 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm163 mm
Length
1881 mm1852 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg108 kg
Height
1118 mm1168 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
770 mm765 mm
Width
717 mm681 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front :-90/90 -12, Rear :- 90/90 -12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
87 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750 rpm10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SI engineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalCVT-Automatic
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
Variomatic DriveCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic Hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing With Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox MIG with Spring aid 3 step adjustable rear shox with canister
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes33 L
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,22490,380
Ex-Showroom Price
72,35178,100
RTO
5,7886,248
Insurance
6,0856,032
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8101,942

Jupiter 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 125
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 6G
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs RayZR 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

TVS says that the seat on offer is the largest in the segment, and there are alloy wheels on offer as well. The Bluetooth-enabled cluster with call, SMS, Navigation and Voice Assist. The panels of the scooter are made up of metal.
TVS Jupiter 110 vs Hero Xoom 110: Which 110cc scooter is right for you
26 Aug 2024
TVS Jupiter 125 now gets two new dual-tone colour options, both offered exclusively on the DT SXC variant.
TVS Jupiter 125 launched in two new dual-tone colour options, price hiked by 1,000
25 May 2026
The new TVS Jupiter will be offered in two colour schemes.
Auto recap, May 29: TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC launched, Kia Carens Clavis EV spotted and more
30 May 2025
The all-new TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC is powered by the same 125cc engine and gets only aesthetic updates.
TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC launched at 88,942. Here's what is new
29 May 2025
Hero has continued its association with its long-standing distributor, Abans Auto, in Sri Lanka
Hero launches Xoom 110, Hunk 160R 4V, Xtreme 125R, & HF Deluxe in Sri Lanka
26 Apr 2025
Hero MotoCorp has started an assembling facility in Nepal, which will make Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Splendor motorcycles and Xoom 110 scooters in the country.
Hero MotoCorp to assemble Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Xoom 110 in this country
22 Apr 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
31 Jan 2023
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
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