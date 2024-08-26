In 2026 Hero Xoom 110 or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Xoom 110 vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xoom 110
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 72,351
|₹ 78,100
|Mileage
|53.4 kmpl
|57.27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS