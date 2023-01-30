In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm & 14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 48.16 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less