Hero Xoom 110 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Drum
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
56.5 mm52.9 mm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc159.7 cc
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalWet, Multi Plate Clutch
Engine Type
SI EngineSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
14
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm62 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,2501,24,743
Ex-Showroom Price
69,6841,07,315
RTO
6,1058,585
Insurance
7,4618,843
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7892,681

