Hero Xoom 110 vs Tunwal Sport 63 48V

In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or Tunwal Sport 63 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sport 63 48V
Tunwal Sport 63 48V
LA
₹49,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm-
Stroke
56.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
110.9 cc-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Engine Type
SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
1-
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,25049,990
Ex-Showroom Price
69,68449,990
RTO
6,1050
Insurance
7,4610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7891,074

