Hero Xoom 110 vs Tunwal Mini Lithino

In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Mini Lithino
Tunwal Mini Lithino
Mini Lithino 48V
₹54,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm-
Stroke
56.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm-
Transmission
Automatic-
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
110.9 cc-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Engine Type
SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
1-
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,25063,509
Ex-Showroom Price
69,68454,990
RTO
6,1053,849
Insurance
7,4614,670
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7891,365

    Several car manufacturers across both mass-market and luxury segments have adopted minimalist and simpler brand logos that are digitally friendly and create fresh brand identities for them.
    Mahindra to Volkswagen: Carmakers shifting to minimal and simple logos, marking a tectonic shift in brand identity
    24 Dec 2023
    The Mini Cooper SE JCW trim retains the standard model's 212 bhp electric motor and promises the same 402-kilometre range.
    2024 Mini Cooper SE dons John Cooper Works looks, but no extra grunt
    10 Dec 2023
    The third-generation Mini Countryman SUV comes carrying several design elements borrowed from the new Mini Cooper.
    Third generation Mini Countryman SUV production commences in this country, India launch possibly in 2024
    15 Nov 2023
    The MHI in its year-end review for 2023 revealed that 11,53,079 electric vehicles were sold in India that benefitted from the FAME II scheme
    Over 5,200 crore disbursed Under FAME II subsidy for electric vehicles: MHI
    26 Dec 2023
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
    8 Feb 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
    Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
    2 Feb 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
    Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
    31 Jan 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
