Hero Xoom 110 vs Trinity Motors Friend

In 2024 Hero Xoom 110 or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps PS & 8.70 Nm. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Xoom 110 vs Friend Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xoom 110 Friend
BrandHeroTrinity Motors
Price₹ 69,684₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range-75 km/charge
Mileage45 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity110.9 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm-
Stroke
56.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
110.9 cc-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Engine Type
SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
1-
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Cast DurmAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L-
Ground Clearance
155 mm-
Length
1881 mm-
Wheelbase
1300 mm-
Kerb Weight
108 kg-
Height
1118 mm-
Saddle Height
770 mm-
Width
717 mm-
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing With Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers-
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Position Lamp-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 4 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,2501,08,321
Ex-Showroom Price
69,6841,03,999
RTO
6,1050
Insurance
7,4614,322
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7892,328

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Hero Xoom Combat Edition gets a new silver and grey paint scheme and is now the the new top-spec variant in the lineup
    Hero Xoom Combat Editon launched, priced at 80,967
    5 Jun 2024
    (L-R) CEO Niranjan Gupta with Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp at EICMA 2023
    Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 launches slated for 2024, new Vida EVs to come: CEO
    9 May 2024
    The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure maxi-scooter and is likely to arrive by the end of the year
    Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 showcased at Hero World 2024, launch likely this year
    26 Jan 2024
    Hero MotoCorp has started an assembling facility in Nepal, which will make Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Splendor motorcycles and Xoom 110 scooters in the country.
    Hero MotoCorp to assemble Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Xoom 110 in this country
    22 Apr 2024
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
    8 Feb 2023
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
    Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
    2 Feb 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
    Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
    31 Jan 2023
