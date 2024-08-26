In 2026 Hero Xoom 110 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Xoom 110 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xoom 110
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 72,351
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|53.4 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|8.6 PS PS