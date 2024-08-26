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HomeCompare BikesXoom 110 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Hero Xoom 110 vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Hero Xoom 110 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Xoom 110 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xoom 110 Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 72,351₹ 88,376
Mileage53.4 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc124 cc
Power8.15 PS PS8.6 PS PS

Filters
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
VX (OBD-2B)
₹72,351*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Xoom 110 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L5.5 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm160 mm
Length
1881 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg110 kg
Height
1118 mm1140 mm
Additional Storage
Yes21.5 L
Saddle Height
770 mm780 mm
Width
717 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
87 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SI engine4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
Variomatic DriveCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing With Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperSwing Arm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes21.5 L
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,2241,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
72,35188,376
RTO
5,78810,485
Insurance
6,0856,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8102,264

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