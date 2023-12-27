In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of
In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 Price starts at 56,772 (ex-showroom price).
Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm.
SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco T1 in 1 colour.
The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Super Eco T1 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge.
...Read More
Read Less