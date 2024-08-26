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Hero Xoom 110 vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 Hero Xoom 110 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Xoom 110 vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xoom 110 Revolt rv300
BrandHeroRevolt Motors
Price₹ 72,351₹ 94,999
Range-180 km/charge
Mileage53.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-60 V
Engine Capacity110.9 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
VX (OBD-2B)
₹72,351*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Xoom 110 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L-
Ground Clearance
155 mm225 mm
Length
1881 mm-
Wheelbase
1300 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg101 kg
Height
1118 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
770 mm826 mm
Width
717 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
87 kmph
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm-
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
110.9 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SI engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersUpside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing With Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperAdjustable Monoshock
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah60 V
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,22494,999
Ex-Showroom Price
72,35194,999
RTO
5,7880
Insurance
6,0850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8102,041

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