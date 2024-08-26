In 2026 Hero Xoom 110 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Xoom 110 vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xoom 110
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Hero
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 72,351
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|53.4 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-