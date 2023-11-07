In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at 51,999 (last recorded price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm. On the other hand, ETrance engine makes power & torque 1000 W & 60 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less