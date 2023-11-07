In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at 83,999 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm. On the other hand, Epluto 7G engine makes power & torque 2200 W & 30 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less