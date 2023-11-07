In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or PURE EV Epluto choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or PURE EV Epluto choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto Price starts at 71,999 (ex-showroom price).
Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm.
On the other hand, Epluto engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 60 Nm respectively.
PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour.
The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
