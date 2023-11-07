In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or Okaya EV Faast F2T choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or Okaya EV Faast F2T choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast F2T Price starts at 88,999 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Faast F2T has a range of up to 80 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less