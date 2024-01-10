In 2024 Hero Xoom 110 or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of
In 2024 Hero Xoom 110 or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at 73,999 (ex-showroom price).
Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm.
On the other hand, Odysse Electric Hawk engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 44 Nm respectively.
Odysse Electric offers the Odysse Electric Hawk in 4 colours.
The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Odysse Electric Hawk has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
...Read More
Read Less