Hero Xoom 110 or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at 88,166 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge.