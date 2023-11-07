Saved Articles

Hero Xoom 110 vs NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio

In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
NDS ECO Lio
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio
Lio STD
₹88,166*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm-
Stroke
56.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
110.9 cc-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Engine Type
SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
1-
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,25088,166
Ex-Showroom Price
69,68488,166
RTO
6,1050
Insurance
7,4610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7891,895

