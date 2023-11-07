Saved Articles

Hero Xoom 110 vs Merico Electric Merico Speedstar

In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or Merico Electric Merico Speedstar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Merico Speedstar
Merico Electric Merico Speedstar
Speedstar STD
₹53,692*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm-
Stroke
56.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
110.9 cc-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Engine Type
SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
1-
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,25053,692
Ex-Showroom Price
69,68453,692
RTO
6,1050
Insurance
7,4610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7891,154

    Latest News

    The Hero Xoom 125R gets 14-inch alloy wheels and all-LED lighting with sequential turn indicators, both are segment-first offerings
    EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 125R unveiled with 14-inch wheels, to rival TVS NTorq 125
    7 Nov 2023
    In terms of looks, the Bajaj CT 110X looks more rugged whereas the Honda Shine 100 looks like a traditional commuter.
    Honda Shine 100 vs Bajaj CT 110X: Which affordable motorcycle should you get?
    12 Apr 2023
    The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure scooter concept and draw power from a 156 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine
    EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Adventure Scooter breaks cover with off-road capability
    7 Nov 2023
    The TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect is about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,500 cheaper when compared to the ZX Disc variant and gets a host of connected features
    TVS Jupiter ZX gets SmartXonnect on more affordable drum trim. Check price, features
    3 Aug 2023
    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
    8 Feb 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
    Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
    2 Feb 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
    Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
    31 Jan 2023
