Hero Xoom 110 or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at 65,000 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm. On the other hand, Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter engine makes power & torque 2000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 50 - 130 km/charge.