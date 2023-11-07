In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. X2 Vogue has a range of up to 85 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less