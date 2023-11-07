In 2024 Hero Xoom 110 or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Xoom 110 or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less