Hero Xoom 110 or Hop Electric LEO - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm. On the other hand, LEO engine makes power & torque 250 W & 55 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. LEO has a range of up to 75 km/charge.