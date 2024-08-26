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Hero Xoom 110 vs Honda XBlade

In 2026 Hero Xoom 110 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Xoom 110 vs XBlade Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xoom 110 Xblade
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 72,351₹ 78,803
Mileage53.4 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc162 cc
Power8.15 PS PS13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
VX (OBD-2B)
₹72,351*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Xoom 110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Speedometer
Headlight
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L12 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm160 mm
Length
1881 mm2013 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm1347 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg143 kg
Height
1118 mm1115 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
770 mm795 mm
Width
717 mm786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
87 kmph-
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750 rpm14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc162.71 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SI engine4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing With Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperHydraulic, Monoshock
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,2241,26,880
Ex-Showroom Price
72,3511,09,264
RTO
5,7888,741
Insurance
6,0858,875
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8102,727

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