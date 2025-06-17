In 2026 Hero Xoom 110 or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Xoom 110 vs SP 125 Comparison