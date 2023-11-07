Saved Articles

Hero Xoom 110 vs Honda Shine 100

In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹64,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
56.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic4 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Engine Type
SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir-Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start
Valve Per Cylinder
11
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,25077,436
Ex-Showroom Price
69,68464,900
RTO
6,1056,692
Insurance
7,4615,844
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7891,664

    Latest News

    The Hero Xoom 125R gets 14-inch alloy wheels and all-LED lighting with sequential turn indicators, both are segment-first offerings
    EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 125R unveiled with 14-inch wheels, to rival TVS NTorq 125
    7 Nov 2023
    The Indian FTR X 100 Carbon gets carbon fibre finish along with the special Candy Blue paint scheme, a white trellis frame and red accents
    Indian FTR X 100% Carbon revealed, limited to 400 units globally
    14 Nov 2023
    The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure scooter concept and draw power from a 156 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine
    EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Adventure Scooter breaks cover with off-road capability
    7 Nov 2023
    BMW M 1000 XR uses the same engine as the S 1000 RR but it has been modified.
    BMW M 1000 XR unveiled as a sporty long-distance tourer with 200 bhp
    27 Oct 2023
    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
    8 Feb 2023
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
    Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
    2 Feb 2023
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
    View all
     