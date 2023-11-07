In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less