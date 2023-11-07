Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXoom 110 vs Shine

Hero Xoom 110 vs Honda Shine

In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum
₹78,687*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
56.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm11 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc123.94
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalMultiplate Wet Clutch
Engine Type
SI Engine4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
12
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,25091,201
Ex-Showroom Price
69,68478,687
RTO
6,1056,294
Insurance
7,4616,220
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7891,960

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Shinenull | Petrol | Manual78,687 - 83,800**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Radeonnull | Petrol | Manual59,942 - 71,542**Ex-showroom price
Shine vs Radeon

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Hero Xoom 125R gets 14-inch alloy wheels and all-LED lighting with sequential turn indicators, both are segment-first offerings
    EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 125R unveiled with 14-inch wheels, to rival TVS NTorq 125
    7 Nov 2023
    The Honda Shine 125 is the brand's best-selling 125 cc offering with over 30 lakh units sold in western India comprising Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa
    Honda Shine 125 sales cross over 30 lakh units in Western India
    17 Oct 2023
    The Honda Shine 125 is one of the most-selling 125 cc motorcycles in the country
    2023 Honda Shine 125: All you need to know
    20 Oct 2023
    The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure scooter concept and draw power from a 156 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine
    EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Adventure Scooter breaks cover with off-road capability
    7 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
    8 Feb 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
    Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
    2 Feb 2023
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
    Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
    31 Jan 2023
    View all
     