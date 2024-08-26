In 2026 Hero Xoom 110 or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Xoom 110 vs Livo Comparison