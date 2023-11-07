Saved Articles

Hero Xoom 110 vs Honda Livo

In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
56.5 mm63.121 mm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc109.51 cc
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalMultiplate Wet Clutch
Engine Type
SI EngineAir Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
12
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm47 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,25090,996
Ex-Showroom Price
69,68478,500
RTO
6,1056,280
Insurance
7,4616,216
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7891,955

