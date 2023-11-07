Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXoom 110 vs Dio 125

Hero Xoom 110 vs Honda Dio 125

In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
STD
₹83,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Stroke
56.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc123.92 cc
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalAutomatic
Engine Type
SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air CooledFan Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
12
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS-6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,25097,770
Ex-Showroom Price
69,68483,400
RTO
6,1058,172
Insurance
7,4616,198
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7892,101

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Hero Xoom 125R gets 14-inch alloy wheels and all-LED lighting with sequential turn indicators, both are segment-first offerings
    EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 125R unveiled with 14-inch wheels, to rival TVS NTorq 125
    7 Nov 2023
    The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 for Europe is built at the brand's Tamil Nadu-based plant and exported overseas
    Made in India 2024 Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 launched in Europe
    11 Nov 2023
    The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure scooter concept and draw power from a 156 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine
    EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Adventure Scooter breaks cover with off-road capability
    7 Nov 2023
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
    8 Feb 2023
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
    Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
    2 Feb 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
    Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
    31 Jan 2023
    View all
     