In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs 83,400 (ex-showroom price).
Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm.
On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm respectively.
The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
