In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at Rs 49,336 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm. On the other hand, CD 110 Dream engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less