Hero Xoom 110 or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge.