|Max Power
|8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm
|15.22 PS @ 8500 rpm
|Stroke
|56.5 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm
|14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|110.9 cc
|163 cc
|Clutch
|Dry, Centrifugal
|Multi Plate Wet Clutch
|Engine Type
|SI Engine
|Air cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|1
|2
|Gear Box
|Variomatic Drive
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Bore
|50 mm
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6-2.0
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹83,250
|₹1,24,935
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹69,684
|₹1,07,490
|RTO
|₹6,105
|₹8,599
|Insurance
|₹7,461
|₹8,846
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,789
|₹2,685