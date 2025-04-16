In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Zelio Legender choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Legender Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Legender has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Legender
|Brand
|Hero
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|-
|150 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours