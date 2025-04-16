In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 74,960
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|71.33 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS