Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Hero Super Splendor vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2023 Hero Super Splendor or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
STD
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc149 cc
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet, Multiple-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
52.4 mm57.3 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,5811,36,912
Ex-Showroom Price
80,8481,16,800
RTO
6,4679,874
Insurance
6,2666,888
Accessories Charges
03,350
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0112,942

