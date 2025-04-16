In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|49.30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS