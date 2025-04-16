In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Warivo Motors Smarty choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Smarty Price starts at Rs. 74,300 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Smarty has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Smarty Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Smarty
|Brand
|Hero
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 74,300
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.