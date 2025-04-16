In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Nexa has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Nexa
|Brand
|Hero
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|-
|70-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hours