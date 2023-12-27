Saved Articles

Hero Super Splendor vs Vida V1

In 2023 Hero Super Splendor or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V1
Vida V1
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,5811,08,457
Ex-Showroom Price
80,8481,02,900
RTO
6,4670
Insurance
6,2665,557
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0112,331

