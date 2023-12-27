In 2023 Hero Super Splendor or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Hero Super Splendor or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs 80,848 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs 93,144 (last recorded price).
Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours.
Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour.
The Super Splendor mileage is around 55 kmpl.
The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
