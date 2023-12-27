In 2023 Hero Super Splendor or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Super Splendor or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs 80,848 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs 93,470 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Super Splendor mileage is around 55 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less