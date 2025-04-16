In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Lx 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 93,470
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS