In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Ujaas Energy eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eSpa Li Price starts at Rs. 54,880 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eSpa Li in 2 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs eSpa Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Espa li
|Brand
|Hero
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 54,880
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-