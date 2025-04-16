In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Hero
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|-
|75-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-